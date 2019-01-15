 

Sanders recruits media team used by Ocasio-Cortez in successful 2018 primary: report

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is recruiting a media production team that was used by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) ahead of her stunning primary victory last year, Politico reported Monday.

As speculation mounts that Sanders will launch another bid for the White House in 2020, his team is reportedly in conversations with Means of Production, a film production team based in Detroit that created a viral video for Ocasio-Cortez last year.

The video, which has nearly 4 million views on Twitter, details the working-class background of Ocasio-Cortez and her path to running for office.

Ocasio-Cortez ultimately defeated former Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) in the primary last year and was later elected to her first term in the House. – READ  MORE

 

