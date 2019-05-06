Sanders laughs at Biden claim he’s ‘most progressive of anybody running’ (VIDEO)

Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders thinks there’s “no question” he’s more progressive than Joe Biden, regardless of what the former vice president has to say.

Sanders appeared on This Week on Sunday to discuss 2020 and shrugged off comments Biden made in March claiming to have “the most progressive record of anybody running” for president.

“Well, look, Joe is a good friend of mine, and I’m not here to attack Joe,” Sanders said. “Joe voted for the war in Iraq, I led the effort against it. Joe voted for NAFTA and permanent normal trade relations, trade agreements with China. I led the effort against that.

“Joe voted for the deregulation of Wall Street, I voted against that,” Sanders said. “You know, I think if you look at Joe’s record and you look at my record, I don’t think there’s much question about who’s more progressive.” – READ MORE