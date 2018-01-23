Sanders: Dreamers Should ‘Storm Capitol Hill’ To Protest For DACA (VIDEO)

Democrats led the way in shutting down the government, as they wanted provisions in the funding bill that would fix the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said “Dreamers,” as the recipients of the DACA program are known as, should “storm Capitol Hill and protest there.”

Her message to the Dreamers was in response to a question regarding what the White House’s message to them was since they are “living on pins and needles, not knowing what their fate is.”

“I think that they should storm Capitol Hill and protest there. Because that is the place that has held up this discussion. Democrats are the one that shut this discussion down by forcing a government shutdown,” Sanders replied – READ MORE

Thousands of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients have been convicted or accused of committing crimes against U.S. citizens, and federal authorities say that they have seen an explosion in the number of illegal alien DACA recipients that are losing their protections for crime and gang-related activities.

The news comes as Democrats voted against a Republican continuing resolution on Friday night that would have kept the government open and averted a shutdown of non-essential services as they prioritize 800,000 illegal aliens over hundreds-of-millions of American citizens.

Late last year, statistics from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) revealed that in just the last few years a total of 2,139 DACA recipients have been convicted or accused of committing crimes against Americans.

Federal agents told The Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard that the number of DACA recipients that have lost their protected status due to crime or gang affiliations “surged 30 percent” in 2017 with more and more DACA recipients seemingly committing crimes every year. For example, 56 recipients lost their protected status in 2013 due to crime or gang activity, a number that shot all the way up to 622 in 2017 — a near 1,200% increase. – READ MORE

A new report about crimes committed by illegals finds that younger undocumented immigrants who were eligible for former President Obama’s DACA amnesty program commit far more crimes than other immigrants or U.S. citizens.

In unearthing rare data that details the crimes and sentences of illegals in Arizona, the Crime Prevention Research Center reported that immigrants age 15-35, the general population of the 700,000 in Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, “commit crime at twice the rate of young U.S. citizens.”

The impact of illegal aliens on crime rates https://t.co/yivtkhQuax — CrimeResearch (@CrimeResearch1) January 12, 2018

John R. Lott Jr., president of the center, said that if the Arizona data were averaged out nationally, the crime numbers would be stunning.

“If undocumented immigrants committed crime nationally as they do in Arizona, in 2016 they would have been responsible for over 1,000 more murders, 5,200 rapes, 8,900 robberies, 25,300 aggravated assaults, and 26,900 burglaries,” he wrote in the report. – READ MORE

For ever DACA recipient who has joined the U.S. military since 2012, two have committed offenses serious enough to lose their status, a Daily Caller review finds.

The U.S. military confirmed in early September that less than 900 recipients of the Obama-era program which offers protections for illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children are currently within its ranks. Conversely the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service revealed in late August that a total of 2,139 recipients of the program have lost their special status for violations.

“The deferred action terminations were due to one or more of the following: a felony criminal conviction; a significant misdemeanor conviction; multiple misdemeanor convictions; gang affiliation; or arrest of any crime in which there is deemed to be a public safety concern. Most DACA terminations were based on the following infractions (not ranked): alien smuggling, assaultive offenses, domestic violence, drug offenses, DUI, larceny and thefts, criminal trespass and burglary, sexual offenses with minors, other sex offenses and weapons offenses,” the UCIS noted at the time. – READ MORE