San Francisco Leaders Giving Money to Same Energy Companies They Blame for Global Warming

San Francisco’s public pension fund decided to forgo divesting from fossil fuel energy companies Wednesday, despite pressure to do so from environmentalists and labor unions.

The Employees Retirement System pension board voted instead to direct a small portion of funds into a portfolio composed of environmentally friendly companies, E&E News reported.

The divestment strategy has followed a number of lawsuits leveled by state and local governments against oil and gas corporations. Several counties and municipalities in California have filed lawsuits, as well as New York City.

Each suit is seeking to force oil and gas companies to pay reparations for severe weather and infrastructure advancements to guard against future storms and rising sea levels.

A pension board member suggested in May San Francisco’s pension fund should pull investment in some energy companies.

Environmentalists and labor union demonstrated outside of the meeting room Wednesday in support of the motion, however it was never discussed, according to E&E News. – READ MORE

San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to rename Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day to honor the Native Americans here before Columbus “discovered” America and who became victims of the country’s subsequent colonization.

Malia Cohen, a member on the board, led the legislation which was voted on 10-to-1 in favor of the change.

Aaron Peskin—representing the historically Italian North Beach neighborhood—was the sole vote against the change. Some Italian-Americans bristled at the vote and said they’re losing the holiday meant to celebrate their unique heritage.

“This is an insult to the Italians who have done so much for the city of San Francisco,” Christina Olivolo, a member of an Italian Women’s club in San Francisco, told The San Francisco Examiner after the vote. – READ MORE

There is an ongoing debate currently going on in the country about what locations can be classified as shitholes. The debate sprung from a report that Donald Trump referred to some third world countries as “shitholes” in a meeting with lawmakers last week.

While the debate might rage on as to what constitutes a “shithole” of a country, one thing is not up for debate: the American city of San Francisco is a shithole.

We know this thanks to an interactive map created in 2014 called Human Wasteland.

The map charts all of the locations for human excrement “incidents” reported to the San Francisco police during a given month:

St. George Alley can harbor up to 30 piles of poop per week, Department of Public Works employee Steve Mahoney told SFist. That’s exceptional. – READ MORE