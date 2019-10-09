San Diego City College Labels ‘MAGA’ as ‘Covert White Supremacy’

San Diego City College hosted an event allegedly examining “white supremacy” earlier this month, which labeled “Make America Great Again” as an instance of “covert white supremacy.”

The event, entitled “Confronting White Supremacy through the Arts,” included a white supremacy “pyramid,” which separated “overt white supremacy” from “covert white supremacy,” suggesting that, for example, the difference between “KKK” and “Make America Great Again” is that one is “overt” racism, which the other is “covert.”

Along with the KKK, instances of “overt white supremacy” also included “lynching,” “the N-word,” “swastikas,” “hate crimes,” and “Neo-Nazis,” among others. – READ MORE