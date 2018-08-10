Samuel Adams CEO: Trump Tax Cuts Helps Us ‘Kick Ass’ of Foreign-Owned Beer

President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts Are Helping American Owned Brewing Companies Compete With The Larger Companies Owned By Foreign Countries.

Founder and CEO of Boston Brewing company Jim Koch (pictured) boasted that thanks to the president lowering the corporate tax, local breweries had a better chance of competing with brands like Budweiser, now owned by InBev, a Belgian-Brazilian beer conglomerate. Boston Brewing company brews Samuel Adams beer.

“The tax reform was a very big deal for all of us, because 85 percent of the beer made in the United States is owned by foreign companies,” he told Donald Trump while attending a dinner hosted by the president at his club in Bedminster.

“We were paying 38 percent taxes and competing against people who were paying 20,” Koch said. “And now we have a level playing field, and we’re going to kick their ass.” – READ MORE

According to a poll published Tuesday, more Americans credit President Donald Trump for the good economy than former President Barack Obama.

According to Rasmussen Reports, “50% of Likely U.S. Voters now believe the improving economy is due more to Trump than Obama, while 40% think it is more the result of the policies Obama put in place before he left office.” – READ MORE

Jason Furman chaired the Council of Economic Advisers during the Obama era. During an interview with CNBC on Friday, the former Obama adviser revealed that wages are rising the fastest for the poor, not the rich.

“One hypothesis is a lot of slack in the economy, I don’t see that,” Furman began when asked by the CNBC host what factors are impacting economic growth.

“Another hypothesis is a lot of inequality in the economy,” the expert continued.

Then he dropped the bombshell: “You are actually seeing faster wage growth at the bottom than at the top, so I don’t see (widespread inequality) either.” – READ MORE

