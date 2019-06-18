Rwandan immigrant backs Trump, says illegals shouldn’t be able to cross border ‘like it’s a toilet’ (VIDEO)

President Trump will formally kick off his 2020 re-election campaign with a giant rally in Orlando, Florida tonight.

Over 100,000 tickets were requested for the 20,000-seat Amway Center.

An immigrant from Rwanda says illegals shouldn’t be able to come across the border “like it’s a toilet”:

Trump supporting Rwandan immigrant says people shouldn’t be able to walk through the border “like it’s a toilet.” #OrlandoTrumpRally pic.twitter.com/KrfTk6cXak — Jean Guerrero (@jeanguerre) June 18, 2019

The man said he had friends who wanted to come to America legally, "Then I get here and I realize people walk through the border like it's a toilet. They just walk through and they become an American in three months. To me, that is the most unfair thing. To me, that is the message that in America, you get rewarded for breaking the law," he said.


