Rush Limbaugh shares some ‘good news’ related to his cancer diagnosis and treatment

Millions of Americans were shocked when conservative icon Rush Limbaugh announced on Monday that he’s battling an advanced form of lung cancer.

“So, I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you. It’s a struggle for me because I had to inform my staff earlier today,” Limbaugh said. “I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”

After being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the State of the Union earlier in the week, “America’s Anchorman” was back to work on Friday. While sharing the behind-the-scenes story of his trip to Washington, D.C., to accept the award, “El Rushbo” said that he has received some good news from doctors.

“It’s late stage. It’s advanced lung cancer,” Limbaugh said.

“But there’s good news associated with the diagnosis and the treatment,” he added without going into further details.

In a later segment, while speaking with a caller, Limbaugh noted he has “great doctors that have already discovered some interesting things that should facilitate treatment” of his disease. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --