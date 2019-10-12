Rudy Giuliani is now under investigation over Ukraine dealings, report says

Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney for President Donald Trump, is now reportedly under investigation.

Manhattan federal prosecutors have launched an investigation to determine if Giuliani “broke lobbying laws in his dealings in Ukraine,” the New York Times reported. The probe includes an examination of Giuliani’s alleged efforts to “undermine” Marie Yovanovitch, a top American ambassador who was recalled from Ukraine in May.

The investigation is related to the arrest of two Soviet-born businessmen, who were detained this week at Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia.

More from the New York Post: The businessmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, are accused of helping Giuliani dig for dirt on Joe Biden, and were arrested by the feds in New York on charges they funneled foreign cash to Republican politicians to advance their interests and those of a Ukrainian official who wanted then-US Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch fired.

He told Fox News Friday that Parnas and Fruman "logistically helped" him collect evidence against Hunter Biden and connected him with two former Ukrainian prosecutors — but called the timing of their arrest "suspect" and said he would "reveal relevant facts very, very shortly."