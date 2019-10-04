Rudy Giuliani Considers Suing Democrats for ‘Rogue Impeachment Proceeding’

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, said on Tuesday that he is considering suing Democrats orchestrating the impeachment inquiry into the president’s dealings with foreign governments — an executive branch power granted to him in Article II of the Constitution.

“I think we have to raise their consideration of constitutional and criminal rights,” Giuliani told Laura Ingraham on her Fox News show, The Ingraham Angle. “This is worse than McCarthy.”

“How about a total illicit impeachment proceeding?” Giuliani said. “This is an illicit, rogue impeachment proceeding.”

Fox News reported on Giuliani considering lawsuits against Democrats "for allegedly violating the constitutional and civil rights of the president and members of his administration amid new congressional inquiries and subpoenas resulting from a whistleblower's complaint."