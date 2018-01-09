Romney treated over summer for prostate cancer

Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney was treated over the summer after a prostate cancer diagnosis, Fox News has confirmed.

An aide said Romney was surgically treated by Dr. Thomas Ahlering at UC Irvine Hospital. The treatment was successful and Romney’s prognosis is good, the person said.

“Last year, Governor Mitt Romney was diagnosed with slow-growing prostate cancer,” an aide said. “The cancer was removed surgically and found not to have spread beyond the prostate.”

The disclosure comes as Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts, is believed to be preparing to launch a campaign for Senate in Utah. GOP Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch recently announced he won’t seek re-election. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

RELATED: Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is reaching out to a couple of trusted advisers now working at his hedge fund, Solamere Capital, to build a campaign apparatus as he moves closer to running for a U.S. Senate seat – and possibly weighs another presidential run, FOX Business has learned.

As reported, Romney is considering to run for the seat being vacated by veteran GOP Sen. Orin Hatch of Utah, who announced he’s retiring at the end of 2018 after he completes his final term in office. One indication that Romney is likely to compete for the GOP nomination is that he has already cobbled together a small campaign staff to be headed by his long-time political aide and business partner, Spencer Zwick, the co-founder and managing partner of the company, and Matt Waldrip, the head of business development at Solamere, according to three sources familiar with knowledge of the matter.

Zwick confirmed to FOX Business that he will work with Romney if he decides to run; the decision is expected imminently and will be made after Romney consults with his family and his wife Ann.

“If he makes that announcement, will I help him? Of course I will,” Zwick said in a telephone interview. “As for particular roles, none of that has been decided. [He] has to decide that this is something they want to do first.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *