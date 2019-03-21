Roger Stone invokes Fifth Amendment in House Judiciary document request

Roger Stone is declining to cooperate with the House Judiciary Committee’s request for documents in its investigation into President Trump‘s administration, business and campaign, citing his Fifth Amendment rights.

In a letter sent to the committee on Monday and obtained by The Hill, Stone’s attorney wrote that his client won’t produce the requested documents “on the advice of counsel.”

The committee had requested that Stone provide any documents tied to hush money payments made by then-Trump attorney Michael Cohen to women alleging affairs with Trump ahead of the 2016 election.

They also requested documents related to any offers from foreign or domestic governments to the president or his businesses, contacts with WikiLeaks and any communications involving the Russian government and Trump.

The House Judiciary Committee, Stone and his attorney, Grant Smith, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.


