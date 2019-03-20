Robert Kraft will not accept plea deal offered by prosecutors: report

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who is accused of soliciting prostitution, will reportedly not accept a plea deal that would allow him to avoid jail time.

CNN, citing a source familiar with the case against Kraft, reported Wednesday that Kraft will reject the deal from Florida prosecutors, who have reportedly offered to drop the misdemeanor charges against him in exchange for paying a fine and completing an education course on prostitution as well as 100 hours of community service.

Under the plea deal, Kraft would also have to review the evidence against him and admit that he would be convicted if the case goes to trial, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the plea deal offer.

The same deal has reportedly been offered to 24 other men who were charged in a sting last month. The man are accused of soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Fla. Police have said the charges stem from an investigation into potential human trafficking at the spa. – READ MORE