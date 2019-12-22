Robert De Niro Thinks President Trump Deserves A Bag Of Feces Thrown In His Face

Robert De Niro is really embracing a role he once played — “Dirty Grandpa.”

The 76-year-old actor hates President Donald Trump, but he’s come up with a whole new disgusting way to show his hatred.

“I’d like to see a bag of s**t right in his face,” De Niro said Friday during an appearance on the “Rumble” podcast of film director Michael Moore, another sufferer of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

“Hit him right in the face like that and let the picture go all over the world,” De Niro said.