Robert De Niro SLAMS Trump Over Climate Change In Middle East Speech

A-list actor Robert De Niro took aim at President Trump while giving a speech on climate at the World Government Summit in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the New York Post, De Niro began his remarks on environmental policy by apologizing for his home country, telling the audience that America was a “backwards” nation, and, having elected Donald Trump, was suffering from a bout of “temporary insanity.”

“I am talking about my own country, the United States of America. We don’t’ like to say we are a ‘backward’ country so let’s just say we’re suffering from a case of temporary insanity,” he said.

Apparently unaware that the UAE’s primary export is oil — it has the some of the world’s largest stores — and that the country’s infrastructure is built almost entirely on the proceeds from the climate-destroying fossil fuels De Niro clearly regards with scorn, the star then proceeded to attack the U.S.’ stance on “climate change” initiatives. – READ MORE

Actor Robert De Niro launched into an impromptu, foul-mouthed attack against President Donald Trump Tuesday night, where he declared the president a “f**king fool” and “f**king idiot” at an awards ceremony for Meryl Streep.

The off-the cuff insults ate up much of De Niro’s tribute to Streep:

[“The Post”] took place nearly 50 years ago, but there are many parallels with today obviously.

At the time of the story Donald Trump was suffering with “bone spurs”. Today the world is suffering from the real Donald Trump. Come on. You know. What are we talking about?

This f***ing idiot is the President. It’s The Emperor’s New Clothes – the guy is a f***ing fool.

Our government today, with the propping [up] of our baby-in-chief – the jerkoff-in-chief I call him – has put the press under siege, trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies.’ – READ MORE

Actor Robert De Niro again took the chance during a charity speech on Thursday to attack President Donald Trump, describing him as a “lowlife” and banning the president from sitting on a park bench dedicated to himself.

“One of my pleasures will be keeping people off my bench who don’t deserve a view of the park like Donald Trump,” De Niro said at the Annual Hudson River Park Gala. “F**k you, Donald Trump. It’s a horror with this motherf**ker.”

According to the New York Daily News, De Niro went on to describe Trump as a “low life.” – READ MORE