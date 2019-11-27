Robert De Niro Says It’s ‘Like Living in an Abusive Household’ Under Trump’s Leadership

Actor Robert De Niro isn’t letting up on his bashing of President Donald Trump.

During Monday’s “Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert,” De Niro took aim at Trump’s presidency, as he said, “It’s more than heartbreaking, it’s a really, really serious situation we’re in.”

He then suggested that having Trump as the President of the United States is “like living in an abusive household.”

“It’s like living in an abusive household. You don’t know what’s going to happen next, what crazy thing is going to happen next, what’s going to make you say, ‘What the hell is going on?’” – READ MORE