Robert De Niro: America Is in ‘Crisis,’ Something ‘Mentally’ Wrong with Trump

Actor and celebrity resistance activist Robert De Niro lashed out once again at President Donald Trump in a new interview, suggesting that his parents mistreated him and calling him a mentally ill “criminal.”

“Cause he has no plan. He has no center whatsoever. He even gives gangsters a bad name. ’Cause a gangster will give you his word and will pride himself—or herself. He doesn’t even understand that kind of logic. He thinks he’s slick and all that. There’s something wrong with him mentally,” he said.

The Goodfellas actor also said that America is in “crisis” and that the resignation of James Mattis is “dangerous.”

“I don’t see how we can go two more years with this guy,” he said.

The 75-year-old has lashed out at Trump several times in an unhinged fashion. – READ MORE