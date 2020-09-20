Rob Reiner Rages over RBG Replacement Battle: ‘This Is War. Dems Have Powerful Weapons. Now Is the Time to Use Them’

Left-wing Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner is declaring war on Republicans over who will replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. He has also accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of disrespecting Ginsburg by vowing to give President Trump’s nominee a floor vote in the Senate.

The Princess Bride director made the fiery comments in a tweet on Saturday morning. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s body isn’t even cold and Mitch McConnell is dancing on her grave,” he said. “This is war. Dems have powerful weapons. Now is the time to use them.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s body isn’t even cold and Mitch McConnell is dancing on her grave. This is war. Dems have powerful weapons. Now is the time to use them. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 19, 2020

Sen. McConnell (R-KY) announced shortly after news broke late Friday of Ginsburg’s death that he would ensure President Trump’s choice to succeed the late justice will get a vote. “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” McConnell said in a statement. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --