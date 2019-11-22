Rob Reiner: If We Don’t Remove Trump, Putin Will Have Destroyed America

Left-wing filmmaker Rob Reiner, who hardly lets a day go by without railing against President Donald Trump, took another social media swipe at the commander in chief on Thursday by exhuming the Russiagate conspiracy theory and tying it to the current impeachment hearings unfolding on Capitol Hill.

The Hollywood director lashed out on Twitter in typically hyperbolic fashion, claiming that failure to impeach President Trump will mean that Russian President Vladimir Putin will have effectively destroyed democracy in the U.S.

“The case against Donald Trump is beyond a slam dunk,” Reiner wrote. “If he is not thrown out of office, Putin will have been successful in destroying our 243 year Democratic Experiment.”

His tweet echoes comments he made earlier this month on SiriusXM’s “The Dean Obeidallah Show,” predicting that if President Trump was not removed from office through impeachment or by losing the 2020 election, it “will be the end of 243 years of self-rule.” – READ MORE