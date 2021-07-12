Risk of Severe Illness or Death From COVID-19 ‘Extremely Low’ in Children

College London, and the universities of Bristol, York, and Liverpool—also found that while catching COVID-19 increased the likelihood of serious illness in those with pre-existing medical conditions and severe disabilities, the overall risk remained low.

One of the pre-print studies, led by paediatric registrar at the University of Bristol Dr. Clare Smith, found that 61 children and young people had died with a positive COVID-19 test from March 2020 through to February 2021.

Of these, some 40 percent died of COVID-19, meaning that 25 children and young people actually died from the virus out of an estimated 469,000 infections.

Dr. Smith told reporters at a briefing that this meant that “99.995 percent of children and young people who were infected with COVID-19 in England survived.”

Another study, led by Dr. Joseph Ward of the UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, found that 251 young people aged under 18 in England were admitted to intensive care with COVID-19 during the first year of the pandemic until the end of February 2021.

Researchers said this equated to young people of that age group in England having a one in approximately 50,000 chance of being admitted to intensive care with COVID-19 during that time.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --