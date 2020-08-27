Rioters Tried To Burn Alive Police, Sealing Door With Apparent Concrete Substance During Fire: Report

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has reportedly become involved in an apparent Monday attack on Seattle police officers by left-wing rioters, who allegedly sealed shut the door to the East Precinct with a substance suspected to be concrete and started a fire to the building.

Radio host and journalist Jason Rantz reported Tuesday evening, “Seattle rioters used a substance suspected to be concrete to seal shut the door to the East Precinct, the Seattle Police Department has confirmed. At the same time, the rioters tried to set fire to the building. ATF is now involved.”

Activists — and their enablers — routinely say they’re peaceful and don’t show up for a fight. They claim cops are the instigators… as the criminal agitators bring weapons and quick dry cement to their “peaceful protests.” https://t.co/NXfkmV4BOE — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 25, 2020

According to the report, the rioters used what has been suspected to be quick-dry concrete to seal the door shut. Photos reviewed by the Jason Rantz Show appear to show “the concrete mix and tools used,” says the report.

During the rioting, ostensibly tied to an incident in Wisconsin that resulted in the police shooting of a black male, some protesters used the substance to seal the door shut as police officers remained inside the building. – READ MORE

