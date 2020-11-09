Rioter Allegedly Attempts To Strangle Officer With Metal Chain As Violence Continues In New York City

A man allegedly pushed an officer to the ground and attempted to strangle him with a metal chain on Thursday during continued unrest in New York city, authorities said.

Levon Wheeler, 30, was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and attempted strangulation in connection to the evening alleged assault, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department (NYPD) told the Daily Caller News Foundation. A total of 17 others were apprehended throughout the night in the second major riot in the area since Election Day, according to the New York Post.

“Violence – in any form – is unacceptable,” the department wrote in a subsequent tweet. “We will be reviewing this incident, and bring any additional perpetrators to justice.”

Wheeler is reportedly a resident of a the Manhattan Psychiatric Center, according to a New York post report.

Video from the night showed uniformed NYPD officers shoving back a crowd, some of whom were reportedly credentialed media.

A total of 60 people were arrested in the Boroughs Wednesday including a woman who was charged with spitting on a cop and another female who purportedly punched a ranking NYPD chief in the face, according to a separate Post report.

