Rioter Allegedly Attempts To Strangle Officer With Metal Chain As Violence Continues In New York City

A man allegedly pushed an officer to the ground and attempted to strangle him with a metal chain on Thursday during continued unrest in New York city, authorities said.
Levon Wheeler, 30, was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and attempted strangulation in connection to the evening alleged assault, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department (NYPD) told the Daily Caller News Foundation. A total of 17 others were apprehended throughout the night in the second major riot in the area since Election Day, according to the New York Post.
Tonight, while performing their duties near Bond St & Broadway in Manhattan, an officer was pushed to the ground & had this chain pressed against his throat. The suspect was apprehended & will be charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon & attempted strangulation. pic.twitter.com/QuWAosMAAP
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 6, 2020
Wheeler is reportedly a resident of a the Manhattan Psychiatric Center, according to a New York post report.
Video from the night showed uniformed NYPD officers shoving back a crowd, some of whom were reportedly credentialed media.
NYPD officers on bikes continue pushing people here including (credentialed) members of the press and @JumaaneWilliams @nycpa pic.twitter.com/eey36K66qr
— katie honan (@katie_honan) November 6, 2020
A total of 60 people were arrested in the Boroughs Wednesday including a woman who was charged with spitting on a cop and another female who purportedly punched a ranking NYPD chief in the face, according to a separate Post report.
