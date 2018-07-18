Right On Cue, Kavanaugh Accused Of Hiding Sexual Harassment

Fresh off the seeming success of the smear campaign against Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH), a liberal feminist group is attempting to connect Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the sexual harassment of his former boss.

Kavanaugh is President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement. Now the liberal group UltraViolet is trying to derail his nomination using the anti-sex abuse harassment known as #MeToo.

Kavanaugh had previously clerked for 9th U.S. Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski from 1990 to 1991. Kozinski abruptly retired last year after 15 women accused him of sexual harassment. Now Ultraviolet is tying Kavanaugh to Kozinski by demanding an investigation into whether the Supreme Court nominee knew about his former boss’ alleged abuse.

“Judge Kozinski’s office had a long history of being a toxic and dangerous environment for women,” chief campaigns officer for UltraViolet, Karin Roland, told McClatchy in a statement. “The American public deserves to know what Kavanaugh saw and heard, and if he did witness or hear about any harassment, what he did or could have done to report it.”

Unlike the rumors surrounding Jordan, no one has come forward to claim Kavanaugh knew about Kozinski’s abuse but did nothing, but critics wrote in a memo prior to Kavanaugh’s nomination that he must have known. – READ MORE

A new political advocacy group that vowed to put $5 million behind an effort to stop Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court has significant ties to the liberal financier George Soros.

A Daily Caller News Foundation review has found that the group’s primary financial supporter is a nonprofit to whom Soros has given millions.

The group, Demand Justice (DJ), is organized and financed by a 501(c)(4) called the Sixteen Thirty Fund, which collected some $2.2 million in contributions from the Open Society Policy Center (OSPC), one of Soros’ primary donation vehicles, between 2012 and 2016.

The Fund is largely financed by a handful of donors. Financial statements filed with state oversight officials in 2014 show just three contributors accounted for 70 percent — or some $11.5 million — of the Fund’s total donations and grant revenue. Disclosure forms filed with the same agency in 2016 present similar facts. Fewer than five donors gave $13.3 million to the Fund, representing 63 percent of their donations.

One of those donors is the OSPC. The Center’s tax forms show the Soros group gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Fund each year between 2012 and 2016, the last year in which records are publicly accessible. The Center gave the Fund $350,000 in 2012; $772,000 in 2013; $125,000 in 2014; $550,000 in 2015; and $481,483 in 2016.

OSPC is practically indistinct from the Open Society Foundations (OSF), Soros’ philanthropic and grant-giving network. OSPC has no employees of its own, according to the Center’s 2016 tax forms. Rather, Foundations employees are compensated for any work done for the Center. Said compensation is determined by the OSF, and documented in OSF’s internal records. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1