Rick Perry Fires Back At Nevada’s Democratic Governor Over An Allegedly ‘Secret’ Shipment Of Plutonium

Energy Secretary Rick Perry challenged Nevada’s claim his department secretly shipped plutonium into the state.

Perry said Energy Department officials notified Nevada officials in August, before weapons-grade plutonium was shipped.

Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak maintained that Perry didn’t properly notify Nevada of the plutonium shipment.

Tensions flared between Nevada Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak and the Trump administration amid an ongoing fight over the Energy Department (DOE) allegedly secretly shipping weapons-grade plutonium into the Silver State.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry responded to those allegations in a letter to Sisolak sent Friday, which was obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation. Perry’s letter was first reported by The Nevada Independent.

“This allegation is not accurate. Shortly after completed its analysis, the Department notified those officials of the shipments and storage decisions and offered briefings about those decisions to them, as well as to several other State, county, and local officials,” Perry wrote to Sisolak.

Perry also included a copy of an August 29th email sent from DOE to Sisolak while he served as Clark County commissioner, informing him of the plutonium shipment and offering briefings. It’s unclear whether or not Sisolak took up the DOE on their offer. Sisolak was elected governor in November 2018 and took office this year.

However, Sisolak’s office maintained Nevada was caught unawares by DOE shipping plutonium into the state. DOE officials first disclosed the shipment, which happened before November 2018, in a January legal filing.

“In the March 1st letter to Gov. Sisolak, the Department of Energy alleges that they notified former Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval and Nevada’s congressional delegation of the ‘shipments and storage decisions,’” Sisolak spokeswoman Helen Kalla said in an emailed statement to TheDCNF.

“The governor is confident that, had his predecessor been made aware of actual shipments into the State of Nevada, including a timeline for transport, in August 2018, he would have notified the chairman of Nevada’s most populous county,” Kalla said.

Perry’s office fired back.

“It is difficult to have a fact-based dialogue when his story keeps changing,” DOE spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes told TheDCNF. “Nevada officials were notified, including Governor Sisolak and then-Governor Sandoval. Governor Sandoval’s staff was briefed by DOE officials in person.”

Sisolak was in D.C. last week for a National Governors Association meeting, but refused to attend White House meetings the allegedly secret plutonium shipment.

Sisolak asked for a separate meeting with President Donald Trump, but White House officials said the governor since being elected in November, has turned down several meetings.

“The governor decided not to meet during the governors meeting in D.C.,” Hynes said.

Former Governor Brian Sandoval, a Republican, and Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, also challenged Perry’s letter. Sandoval claims DOE never informed him of the plutonium shipment.

.@SecretaryPerry, stop playing games with Nevada. The truth is @ENERGY didn't inform the state’s elected officials when the plutonium was being shipped. Start working with @GovSisolak and the state to regain Nevadans’ trust and get this plutonium out of our state. https://t.co/H0vMwCGytt — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) March 2, 2019

Update: Former Gov. Sandoval said tonight: “I don’t know what exactly Secretary Perry thinks he said and to whom he thinks he said it. But at no time did he tell me or anyone on my staff that DOE was commencing plutonium shipments to Nevada, or the date of any proposed shipment” https://t.co/ENgNnoKvrh — Michelle Rindels (@MichelleRindels) March 2, 2019