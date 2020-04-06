Rhode Island middle school teacher offers to pay coronavirus victim to ‘cough on’ Trump

A “Proud Teacher” in Woonsocket, Rhode Island wants to infect President Trump with the coronavirus, and she’s willing to pay someone to do it.

Amy Bednarz, a sixth grade teacher at Villa Nova Middle School, posted the offer using the anonymous Twitter account “Proud Teacher,” and The Gateway Pundit tracked the account to Bednarz with the help of online sleuths and her other social media accounts.

“This ‘Proud Teacher’ is Amy Bednarz. She also stalks school choice supporters,” DeAngelis posted.

Keri Rodriguez, president of the National Parents Union, detailed her troubling interactions with Bednarz in a 2017 blog post. – READ MORE

