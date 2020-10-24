Retired Portland Cop Indicted After Video Shows Him Plowing Down Alleged Looter With Unmarked Car

A retired Portland police officer was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday after video showed he plowed down a suspected looter while working undercover during a riot in June.

Scott Groshong, who retired in August after 27 years of service, was seen on video clipping the alleged thief with an unmarked car, knocking him down, according to The Oregonian. The officer struck the man as he ran out of a skateboard shop, with an allegedly stolen helmet, video shows.

Groshong, who was doing undercover surveillance, observed at least two others steal merchandise from the business, according to The Oregonian.

The law enforcement veteran was charged with official misconduct, third-degree assault and failure to perform the duties of a driver, according to The Oregonian.

The alleged thief, who has not been identified by name, was arrested moments after the collision, the local outlet reported. His charges were dropped by authorities.

“Instead of the suspect facing consequences for looting, this veteran police officer finds himself the target of misplaced criminal charges,” Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner said in a statement, according to The Oregonian. “Incredibly, this suspect now claims the police knowingly hit him with the undercover surveillance van when the officer drove towards him to document his criminal acts.”

“That claim is false, self-serving, and runs completely counter to the independent eyewitness who observed the suspect running away from the scene of his crime.”

The manager of the skateboard shop Kevin Nimick, who said he was out protesting before he found his shop ransacked, disagreed with the city’s decision not to charge the alleged looter.

“We don’t want people thinking they can get away with it,” Nimick told the local outlet.

“We’re huge advocates for the Black Lives Matter movement, but I was looking at three white kids taking advantage of an opportunity. It’s too bad because it detracts from the movement.”