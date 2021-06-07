Republicans flip key Texas border city in Democratic stronghold that was hard hit by border crisis

For the first time in a long time, the major border city of McAllen, Texas, will have a Republican mayor.

Republicans managed to flip McAllen’s mayorship in a run-off election on Saturday, continuing forward GOP momentum in an area of Texas that has been a longtime stronghold for Democrats.

Holy cow… Republicans just flipped the mayorship of McAllen, Texas. This was not expected and shows Hispanics in South Texas may have shifted with the GOP even post Trumphttps://t.co/bFOMpNcNrS — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 6, 2021

Javier Villalobos, a McAllen city commissioner, will succeed Democrat Jim Darling as mayor of McAllen after defeating fellow city commissioner Veronica Vela Whitacre in the run-off election.

Villalobos reportedly won by just 206 votes.

“It was a tight one, so I congratulate my opponent,” Villalobos said, according to the Progress Times. “It was a very well run campaign. But we’re very glad and fortunate that we prevailed.” – READ MORE

