Republicans flip key Texas border city in Democratic stronghold that was hard hit by border crisis

For the first time in a long time, the major border city of McAllen, Texas, will have a Republican mayor.

Republicans managed to flip McAllen’s mayorship in a run-off election on Saturday, continuing forward GOP momentum in an area of Texas that has been a longtime stronghold for Democrats.

Javier Villalobos, a McAllen city commissioner, will succeed Democrat Jim Darling as mayor of McAllen after defeating fellow city commissioner Veronica Vela Whitacre in the run-off election.

Villalobos reportedly won by just 206 votes.

“It was a tight one, so I congratulate my opponent,” Villalobos said, according to the Progress Times. “It was a very well run campaign. But we’re very glad and fortunate that we prevailed.” – READ MORE

