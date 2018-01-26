Republican Senator Caught Calling Teenage Pages ‘Beautiful Girls’ on Hot Mic (VIDEO)

On Monday, CQ Roll Call’s Amelia Frappoli caught Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker saying something interesting on a hot mic.

Sen. Roger Wicker was caught on a hot mic apparently referring to teen pages as "beautiful girls" https://t.co/fpCNtCfqGp pic.twitter.com/G2Ic0vtbU3 — New York Post (@nypost) January 23, 2018

Heard on a hot mic… During the Senate CR vote, Sen. Wicker said, "I thought you were going to say this was one of the most beautiful girls. What about these others?" to either another senator or a male page about female pages. pic.twitter.com/ZTHxOVvK1F — Amelia Frappolli (@AmeliaFrappolli) January 23, 2018

It was really weird! Senate pages are high school students! Here's the clip (that I made courtesy of @cspan)https://t.co/iUTlOMnTPE — Amelia Frappolli (@AmeliaFrappolli) January 23, 2018

Wicker made the questionable comment while speaking with Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who had mentioned that one page was from one of the most beautiful parts of the country, the Mississippi senator’s spokesman, Ryan Taylor, told the Daily News.

“I thought you were going to say this was one of the most beautiful girls. What about these others?” Wicker said, gesticulating in a lively manner toward a group of female Senate pages sitting nearby, a C-SPAN video recording shows. Booker appeared to laugh in response.

The remark could raise some eyebrows since Senate pages are typically high school juniors who spend one semester out of the year interning in the halls of Congress. – READ MORE

Rep. Pat Meehan just folded like a corduroy suit from K-Mart.

Meehan will not seek reelection amid a furor over his use of taxpayer dollars to settle a sexual harassment claim against an aide, and the national response to his describing the woman as his “soul mate.”

“After consultation with my wife Carolyn and with my three sons, and after prayerful reflection, I write to inform you that I will not seek re-election to the United States Congress for the 7th Congressional District in 2018,” the Delaware County Republican wrote Thursday in a letter to his campaign chairman. “Today I communicated the same to the office of Speaker Paul Ryan.”

In it, Meehan, 62, attempts again to explain his actions and comments after a series of interviews Tuesday, including one with the Inquirer, only raised more questions about his conduct.

“Unfortunately, recent events concerning my office and the settlement of certain harassment allegations have become a major distraction,” he wrote. “I need to own it because it is my own conduct that fueled the matter.” – READ MORE