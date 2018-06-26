Republican lawmaker introduces motion asking for Maxine Waters’ resignation

A Republican Congressman on Monday introduced an initiative to censure California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters and ask for her resignation after she encouraged others to confront Trump administration officials.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-AZ., introduced a measure calling on the congresswoman to apologize to the White House for “endangering their lives and sowing seeds of discord,” resign from her position, and release a public statement saying harassment or violence isn’t a form of protest.

The measure comes after Waters encouraged harassment of Trump administration officials over the weekend at a rally in Los Angeles.

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” she said, sparking condemnation across the political spectrum. She later told MSNBC that protesters are “going to absolutely harass them.”

