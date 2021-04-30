Republican Governors Are Signing Pro-Life Laws All Across The Country

Republican governors across the U.S. are ramping up pro-life legislation as President Joe Biden continues to expand abortion access.

The newest pro-life laws have been signed this week in Arizona, Oklahoma, Montana, and Idaho.

On Tuesday, Republican Arizona Gov. Greg Ducey signed SB 1457 into law, legislation banning abortions based on a diagnosis of genetic abnormality like Down Syndrome.

“Every life holds immeasurable value — regardless of genetic makeup,” Ducey tweeted. “Today I signed legislation to prioritize life in our preborn children and protect those with genetic abnormalities. Arizona remains among the top pro-life states in the nation, and my sincere thanks goes to Senator Nancy Barto for her leadership and work on this life-saving issue and to those who supported this bill.”

Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed HB 366 into law on Tuesday as well, banning abortions after an unborn baby’s heart can be detected. A baby in the womb is capable of feeling pain as early as 12 weeks or by at least 20 weeks gestation, according to the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

On Monday, both Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte each signed three different pro-life bills into law.

The Oklahoma governor signed HB 2441, HB 1102, and HB 1904 into law Monday. These bills ban abortion after a baby’s heartbeat can be detected, classify a doctor performing an abortion as “unprofessional conduct,” and require that doctors who perform abortions must be certified in gynecology and obstetrics.

Gianforte signed HB 136, HB 140, and HB 171, prohibiting abortions of unborn babies capable of feeling pain, requiring ultrasounds before abortions, and adding requirements for providing abortion drugs to mothers.

“Today, we took action to protect the most vulnerable among us: the unborn,” Gianforte said Monday afternoon. “There were many who served in this building before us who championed the unborn, people who worked hard to advance the cause for life. Unfortunately, their efforts were vetoed. Not today.”

The slew of pro-life legislation comes as President Joe Biden’s administration continues to expand access to abortion throughout the country.

The new president promised within the first few days of his administration to revoke the Mexico City Policy, which prevents federal funds from going to abortions abroad, and vowed to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land.

He has also taken steps to undo former President Donald Trump’s Protect Life Rule, which prohibited Title X Family Planning Program funds from going to organizations that perform or promote abortions, and reversed Trump’s ban on using abortion fetal tissue for taxpayer-funded research.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced it is lifting the Food and Drug Administration’s former restrictions on abortion drugs, allowing the abortion pills to be delivered by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.