Republican Congresswoman Blasts Washington Post Op-Ed That Defends Down Syndrome Abortion

Posted on by
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) called out a Washington Post op-ed that supported women’s right to terminate Down syndrome pregnancies.

McMorris Rodgers took to Twitter to explain why the op-ed was so offensive to her and why terminating a Down syndrome pregnancy was terminating someone’s potential success:

In the thread, the congresswoman also shared other stories of individuals with Down syndrome who are making a difference, including stories of business owners and artists. – READ MORE

"I know how difficult it is to be told that your child’s life is going to be different than you dreamed."
