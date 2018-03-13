Politics
Republican Congresswoman Blasts Washington Post Op-Ed That Defends Down Syndrome Abortion
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) called out a Washington Post op-ed that supported women’s right to terminate Down syndrome pregnancies.
McMorris Rodgers took to Twitter to explain why the op-ed was so offensive to her and why terminating a Down syndrome pregnancy was terminating someone’s potential success:
When our son, Cole, was diagnosed with Down syndrome, my husband and I were given a long list of challenges and complications from his doctors. But when we looked at Cole, we still saw lots of potential.
— CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) March 12, 2018
Today, Cole is in the fifth grade. He finds joy in learning. He is a great big brother. He’s very personable and very motivated. He is in cub scouts and plays basketball. He lights up a room and people are drawn to him! He is living a life full of huge possibility.
— CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) March 12, 2018
In the thread, the congresswoman also shared other stories of individuals with Down syndrome who are making a difference, including stories of business owners and artists. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
"I know how difficult it is to be told that your child’s life is going to be different than you dreamed."