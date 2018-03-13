Republican Congresswoman Blasts Washington Post Op-Ed That Defends Down Syndrome Abortion

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) called out a Washington Post op-ed that supported women’s right to terminate Down syndrome pregnancies.

McMorris Rodgers took to Twitter to explain why the op-ed was so offensive to her and why terminating a Down syndrome pregnancy was terminating someone’s potential success:

When our son, Cole, was diagnosed with Down syndrome, my husband and I were given a long list of challenges and complications from his doctors. But when we looked at Cole, we still saw lots of potential. — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) March 12, 2018

Today, Cole is in the fifth grade. He finds joy in learning. He is a great big brother. He’s very personable and very motivated. He is in cub scouts and plays basketball. He lights up a room and people are drawn to him! He is living a life full of huge possibility. — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) March 12, 2018

In the thread, the congresswoman also shared other stories of individuals with Down syndrome who are making a difference, including stories of business owners and artists. – READ MORE

