Reporter plagued with ‘weird’ activity after Jeffrey Epstein bust

Jeffrey Epstein has quite the reputation for intimidation. Julie, did you ever experience that?

JKB:Nothing has happened yet — not yet. I will say that the one thing I’ve noticed is that there is definitely something weird going on with my phones and my computer. I’ve been getting incessant FaceTime calls, one after another, from different numbers. I’m talking millions. I answered only one. I hope that means they didn’t hack in. I got so frustrated, and I thought, “Who are you? Why are you doing this?”

JKB:When you go after powerful people, you know that they are going to try to find a way to mess with you. When [my story on Epstein] came out, Alan Dershowitz wrote an open letter to the Pulitzer Prize committee, trying to discredit my work and influence the board . He must have said a million times, “I know that you’re not going to tell the truth because you’re just aiming for a Pulitzer.” When I do this kind of work, it’s the farthest thing from my mind. I never thought that this Epstein story would be as big as it’s turned out to be. Never. The thing that drives me is finding justice and telling a story people can relate to, because there are tons of vulnerable women who have gone through something like this. I think that’s another reason why intimidation doesn’t work. I’m not doing it so everybody loves me. I’m doing it because it’s an important story, and it needs to be told. – read more