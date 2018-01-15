Reported Active Shooter at Providence Place Mall; Shoppers Locked Down

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR confirms a heavy police presence was on the scene around 5 p.m. in Providence, and that shoppers had been evacuated. According to the Providence Journal, police said at least one person was shot and sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

Police are continuing to search for suspects, the Providence Journal reports, adding that Nordstrom had been locked down and that the shooting may have taken place near that store.

This Story is Developing.

More scene at the Providence Place Mall. pic.twitter.com/JzX32EoshO — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) January 15, 2018

We are currently at the providence place mall and there’s been a shooting. Luckily we are in lockdown at the Cheesecake Factory. Pray for our souls pic.twitter.com/CxYX7SwPSl — McKenna Moors (@mckmoors) January 15, 2018

Police not letting anyone inside Providence Place Mall at this hour after one person was shot in the parking garage. Non life threatening injuries, and we're told the suspect is still at large. I'll have a live update ahead on @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/WQyw8zNUOG — John Krinjak (@johnkrinjakABC6) January 15, 2018

People taking refuge from the cold in lobby between Panera and PF Chang’s after mall is evacuated. pic.twitter.com/UW6qC1Ej5Q — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) January 15, 2018