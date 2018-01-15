True Pundit

Reported Active Shooter at Providence Place Mall; Shoppers Locked Down

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR confirms a heavy police presence was on the scene around 5 p.m. in Providence, and that shoppers had been evacuated. According to the Providence Journal, police said at least one person was shot and sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

Police are continuing to search for suspects, the Providence Journal reports, adding that Nordstrom had been locked down and that the shooting may have taken place near that store.

This Story is Developing.

