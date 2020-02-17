Report: Woman who worked for Bloomberg claims he told her to ‘kill it’ after learning she was pregnant

As former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg climbs in the polls in the 2020 Democratic primary race, past allegations of sexism, racism, and misogyny against the candidate have resurfaced to haunt his campaign. The Washington Post reported Saturday that when Bloomberg turned 48-years-old in 1990, his employees gave him a 32-page booklet containing his most outlandish remarks as a gag-style present.

The most explosive revelation, however, stems from a high-profile 1990s case where a former saleswoman sued Bloomberg and his company alleging she was discriminated against on the basis of her sex. According to the woman, Bloomberg told her to “kill it,” referring to her unborn baby, when he learned that she was pregnant.

The Post also interviewed a former Bloomberg employee, David Zielenziger, who said he witnessed the exchange between the business mogul and the woman and describes the candidate’s behavior toward the woman as “outrageous.”

“I remember she had been telling some of her girlfriends that she was pregnant,” Zielenziger said. “And Mike came out and I remember he said, ‘Are you going to kill it?’ And that stopped everything. And I couldn’t believe it.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --