Report: Then-VP Joe Biden Met with Hunter Biden’s Foreign Business Associates

A report in the New York Post Wednesday appears to confirm reporting by Breitbart News last October that then-Vice President Joe Biden met his son Hunter’s business associates from Kazakhstan at Café Milano in Washington, DC, despite earlier denials.

In August 2019, on the campaign trail in South Carolina, Biden told reporters: “I have never discussed, with my son or my brother or with anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses. Period.”

The new Post report casts further doubt on that claim.

In October 2020, Breitbart News revealed a photograph showing Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden with oligarch Kenes Rakishev of Kazakhstan, who had explored business ventures with the younger Biden.

As Breitbart News reported: “The photograph of the Bidens with Rakishev and Massimov appears to have been taken at Café Milano in Washington, D.C. The iconic restaurant’s logo appears on the drapes in the background (backwards in the photo). The date of the photograph is unknown.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --