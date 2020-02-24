Report Suggests That Details Point To Coronavirus Coming From Chinese Lab

A new report from this weekend stated that people should not “buy China’s story” surrounding the origins of the coronavirus from China, suggesting that details may point to the virus likely coming from a Chinese biological lab.

The New York Post reported that Chinese communist dictator Xi Jinping recently spoke about the need to up biosecurity at laboratories due to national security concerns.

The Post speculated that a directive released by the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology the following day, titled, “Instructions on strengthening biosecurity management in microbiology labs that handle advanced viruses like the novel coronavirus,” was further evidence that something may have happened at one of China’s labs.

The Post reported: And just how many “microbiology labs” are there in China that handle “advanced viruses like the novel coronavirus”?

It turns out that in all of China there is only one. And this one is located in the Chinese city of Wuhan that just happens to be . . . the epicenter of the epidemic.

That’s right. China’s only Level 4 microbiology lab that is equipped to handle deadly coronaviruses, called the National Biosafety Laboratory, is part of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

What’s more, the People’s Liberation Army’s top expert in biological warfare, a Maj. Gen. Chen Wei, was dispatched to Wuhan at the end of January to help with the effort to contain the outbreak. – READ MORE

