Report: Schiff Allegedly Blocked Republicans From Asking Questions That Could Lead To Whistleblower’s Identity (VIDEO)

Rep. Jim Jordan reported to the media and America how Rep. Adam Schiff has started blocking the witness from answering specific questions from Republicans:

“One of the things you do in these depositions is you ask the basics: who, what when, where, why – you ask those questions. When we asked the who he spoke to after important events in July, Adam Schiff says “no, no, no, we’re not going to let him answer those questions.”

NEW: Rep. Jim Jordan says Adam Schiff has blocked Republican questions that could lead to the unmasking of the whistleblower. pic.twitter.com/QBk3xxXNKi — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) October 29, 2019

Let’s make it clear, shall we? The whistleblower’s complaint was hearsay. If they’ve found someone to corroborate the whistleblower’s Democrat concocted allegations, which are debunked by the transcript and everyone who was in the room (and on the call), both should be cross-examined to determine why Congress is even entertaining this charade, why Democrats feel the need to make witness testimony secretive, and how much the ‘witnesses’ may be getting paid for their compliance in a soft coup attempt.

Republicans are trying to get the heart of the problem while showing America just how corrupt Rep. Adam Schiff continues to be when trying to find dirt to impeach Pres. Trump with.