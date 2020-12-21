Report: Pentagon Allegedly Halts Biden Transition Briefings

In a move that reportedly “shocked” Defense Department officials, Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered Pentagon officials to cancel scheduled meetings with the transition of President-elect Joe Biden.

Axios revealed the cancellation of briefings but noted “officials were unsure what prompted Miller’s action” and they could not determine “whether President Trump approved” of the move.

A source at the Defense Department claims the move was nothing more than one of trying to limit a busy schedule.

“We had fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week,” the official told Axios. – READ MORE

