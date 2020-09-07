Report: No NFL Teams Called Kaepernick About a Job

The flurry of reports from a few months ago about NFL teams having interest in signing the league’s original anthem protester, appear to have been one giant virtue signal.

According to a source to Pro Football Talk, no one has contacted Colin Kaepernick’s agents about signing their client to an NFL contract.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, there was some “fake” interest expressed immediately after Floyd’s death, seemingly out of guilt,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio writes. “There has been zero interest expressed as to Kaepernick ‘in months.’

“At one point along the way, NFL Media reported that teams had contacted ‘friends and associates’ of Kaepernick, and that they would be contacting his agent when they “get to the point where they’re confident enough that they think they can work out a contract.” So either they never got to the point of confidence that they can work out a contract, or it was all just more bullshit.” – READ MORE

