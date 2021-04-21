Report: Maxine Waters Requested Police Protection Before Pushing ‘More Confrontational’ Unrest Amid Riots

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) reportedly requested a police escort ahead of calling for unrest if former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is not found guilty of murder.

Waters requested that a police officer escort her to and from the airport before she flew from Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., to St. Paul International Airport in Minnesota, according to documents obtained by Townhall. After landing in Minnesota, Waters called on protesters to get “more confrontational” and said “we are looking for a guilty verdict.”

Waters’ comments followed days of riots in the Minneapolis area over the Chauvin trial and the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop. At the time, Wright had a warrant out for his arrest for first-degree aggravated robbery related to a 2019 incident. One of the arresting officers appeared to mistake her gun for a taser before shooting Wright.

Waters appeared in Minneapolis over the weekend as the prosecution and defense in the Chauvin case prepared closing arguments for the trial. Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd last year. Waters said that anything short of a guilty verdict for murder is unacceptable. – READ MORE

