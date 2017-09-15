True Pundit

Security

Report: Man Arrested After Threatening To Attack School, ‘Kill All White People’

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

A Gretna, Louisiana man has been jailed after allegedly making threats against white people at a school Tuesday.

According to FOX8Live.com, Jacob Watson, a 22-year-old African-American male, “approached a woman and her grandchildren and threatened to kill all white people and then go to a nearby school and kill children.”

The man was caught by police later that evening and is being charged with two counts of “terrorizing.” – READ MORE

Report: Man Arrested After Threatening To Attack School, 'Kill All White People'
Report: Man Arrested After Threatening To Attack School, 'Kill All White People'

A Gretna, Louisiana man has been jailed after allegedly making threats against white people at a school Tuesday. [dcquiz] According to FOX8Live.com, Jacob Watson, a 22-year-old African-American
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • rwg1949yt .

    The Tucker Carlson interview with the antifa professor in which he said violence is ok if it is against a person or group that threatens a group in a community seems to be relevant here. The professor is calling for violence against black people given this black thug. Additional evidence to support the professor’s call to violence against the black community can be found all over social media and in the Missouri state government.