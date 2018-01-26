Report: John Kerry ‘Seriously Considering’ 2020 Presidential Run

It appears that John Kerry is leaving the door open for another White House run.

The former secretary of state reportedly told Palestinian leaders, including a personal friend of Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, that they should “be strong” and “hold on” when it comes to dealing with President Donald Trump.

That’s because Kerry is “seriously considering” challenging him in 2020, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The comments, originally reported by the Israeli newspaper Maariv, came after Kerry met with Hussein Agha, a close confidant of Abbas, in London.

Kerry, who used to serve as a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, reportedly offered the Palestinian government telling details about his future in politics, and gave sharp rebukes to the current White House administration. – READ MORE

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, whose bias against Israel has been well-documented, has once again illustrated how partial he is toward the Palestinian Authority, according to the Israeli newspaper Ma’ariv, telling a close associate of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas that Abbas should “hold on and be strong …that he should stay strong in his spirit and play for time, that he will not break and will not yield to President Trump’s demands.”

Kerry reportedly met Hussein Agha in London; Agha then reported back to PA officials in Ramallah. A senior PA official confirmed the meeting to Ma’ariv. He allegedly told Agha that Trump will not remain president for a long time.

Kerry apparently told Agha he would help them present their own peace plan by utilizing any and all of his contacts, including those in Europe and the international community, suggesting, “Maybe it is time for the Palestinians to define their peace principles and present a positive plan.” Kerry reportedly requested that Abbas refrain from attacking the current administration or America in general and restrict himself to attacks on Trump personally, allegedly using derogatory terms to describe Trump. – READ MORE

As secretary of state prior to the 2016 election, John Kerry was briefed on allegations made in the infamous Steele dossier about Donald Trump, according to a new report.

It was reported last week by the Washington Examiner that congressional investigators have looked into the State Department’s role in handling the dossier, which was put together by Christopher Steele, a former British spy who was investigating Trump on behalf of the Clinton campaign and DNC.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported additional details on the State Department’s interactions with Steele and the dossier.

According to The Post, Kerry was briefed in late September or early October 2016 on information collected by Steele. – READ MORE

Former senator and Secretary of State John Kerry said Wednesday he has no plans to run for president in 2020, but didn’t rule out the idea.

“I don’t have any plans right now, honestly,” Kerry said on MSNBC when asked if he might make another run.

Host Joe Scarborough and others noted that wasn’t a firm denial, and pressed Kerry to talk more about whether he would entertain a run. – READ MORE