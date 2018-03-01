Report: John Kelly ‘Increasingly Frustrated’ with Ivanka Trump, Believes She’s ‘Playing Government’

President Trump’s Chief of Staff, Gen. John Kelly, is becoming “increasingly frustrated” with first daughter Ivanka Trump and believes she is “playing government,” according to a source who spoke anonymously with CNN.

In a CNN report based on anonymous sources out of the Trump White House, insiders allege that Kelly is not a fan of Ivanka’s role in the administration, where she acts as first daughter and also a senior adviser to the president:

Meanwhile, Kelly has grown increasingly frustrated with Ivanka Trump since he entered the West Wing last July, people familiar with the situation say. He often feels that she tries to have it both ways, acting as a senior adviser to the president when it suits her and then as his daughter when it doesn’t. Kelly has remarked privately that Ivanka is just “playing government,” one source said, and has largely brushed aside her agenda, once disregarding her child tax credit as “a pet project.” [Emphasis added] – READ MORE

