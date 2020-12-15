Report: Hunter Biden’s Attorneys Reject Cooperating with Congress

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) also claimed on Saturday that Hunter’s attorneys “have refused to cooperate with the committees.”

Hunter Biden, 50, said last week the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware is investigating his “tax affairs” and he is taking the matter “very seriously” while being “confident” he handled his affairs “legally and appropriately,” as Breitbart News reported.

Hunter Biden issues a statement through the transition on the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware’s investigation into his taxes pic.twitter.com/MV0IgoRfca — Brittany Shepherd (@brittanys) December 9, 2020

On Sunday Johnson, chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, lamented Congress was left in the dark about the tax investigation.

He said the authorities were already in possession of Hunter’s laptop, which contained emails relating to his Ukrainian business affairs, by the time the impeachment hearings began.

“I’m sympathetic for keeping investigations confidential unless there’s an indictment,” Johnson told Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures.- READ MORE

