REPORT: Homeless Man Randomly Poured ‘Bucket Of Hot Diarrhea’ On Woman In Los Angeles

A California woman says she is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after a homeless man randomly doused her with a bucket of diarrhea near the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles earlier this year.

An NBC4 investigation broadcast on Monday night revealed that the vagrant who attacked her was charged with battery, taken to jail, sent to a mental health residential facility for two months, and is now “back on the streets.”

NBC4’s I-Team reports: Heidi Van Tassel was parked in Hollywood after having a pleasant evening out with friends at an authentic Thai restaurant. Suddenly a man randomly pulled her out of the car, dragged her out to the middle of the street, and dumped a bucket of feces on her head, Van Tassel said and public records confirm.

“It was diarrhea. Hot liquid. I was soaked, and it was coming off my eyelashes and into my eyes,” Van Tassel said. “Paramedics who came to treat me said there was so much of it on me, that it looked like the man was saving it up for a month.”

Van Tassel was rushed to Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital after the grotesque attack, where she was tested for infectious diseases caused by contact with feces. She’ll need to be retested every three months. – READ MORE