REPORT: Here’s What A Big Anti-Trump PAC Actually Did With Its Money

According to a new report by The Daily Beast, there might be a traitor in the #Resistance.

The Coalition Against Trump, which the DB describes as “one of the many new progressive-minded organizations to bloom in the age of anti-Trump fervor,” managed to rake in hundreds of millions of dollars in 2016 to unsuccessfully defeat Trump. After Trump de-“inevitable”-ized Hillary Clinton on election night, the PAC, partly led by senior advisor Scott Dworkin, expertly morphed into a “resist Trump” effort and continued to pull in Democratic dollars, much of it coming in the form of $200 or less donations from “unitemized” donors.

“It’s what the group has done with its money — not how much it has brought in — that has raised eyebrows among other operatives,” the DB’s Lachlan Markay and Sam Stein note.

According to FEC records, in 2016, 90% of the hundreds of thousands donated to the Coalition Against Trump went to Dworkin and other staff members, “either personally or through a consulting company,” Markay and Stein report. In 2017, more than half the nearly half-a-million dollars the PAC took in went to employees or their consulting firms. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Former first lady Michelle Obama has a message for the resistance: “All we have is hope.”

Appearing on the “Ellen” show Thursday, the former first lady gave her first TV interview since exiting the White House last year. When asked if she had any advice for people who find the world a “scary place right now,” Michelle Obama encouraged people to have hope and to love each other rather than have fear.

“People are afraid, but then there are people who feel good about the direction of the country, so I mean, that’s what makes this country complicated because it’s made up of so many different people from different backgrounds,” said Obama. – READ MORE