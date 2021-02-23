Report: Epstein Madam Wouldn’t Help Find Tapes Of Bill Clinton Because It Would Hurt Hillary’s 2016 Run

According to a new book, Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged madam for the late accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, refused to help a CBS producer locate videotapes Epstein had made of Bill Clinton because it might hurt Hillary Clinton’s chances of winning the presidency in 2016.

In his new book, “Ticking Clock: Behind The Scenes At 60 Minutes,” former CBS producer Ira Rosen writes of speaking with Maxwell in 2016, saying he asked for footage of Donald Trump that Epstein might have shot, only to have Maxwell respond, “If you get the tapes on Trump you have to do Clinton.”

Rosen admits that at his meeting with Maxwell in early 2016, acting on a “hunch” that such tapes existed, he said, “I want the tapes. I know he was videotaping everyone and I want the tapes of Trump with the girls.” He writes that Maxwell replied, “I don’t know where they are,” tacitly confirming the tapes’ existence.

Rosen writes that he told Maxwell to “ask Epstein,” adding the “fate of the country is at stake. … Trump could be elected president and how would you feel if those tapes emerged after he was in office?”

Rosen continues in his book, “She gave me a stern look and pointed a finger in my face. She said: ‘I am the daughter of a press baron. I know the way you people think. If you do one side, you must do the other. If you get the tapes on Trump you have to do Clinton.’” – READ MORE

