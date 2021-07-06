Report: Driver Trapped in Tesla After It Bursts into Flames, Electronic Doors Fail

A Tesla Model S Plaid reportedly erupted into flames outside of Philadelphia, trapping the owner inside after electronically activated doors refused to open, the car owner’s attorneys claim. The driver escaped from the Tesla, but the fire took more than two hours for the fire department to extinguish.

The incident took place outside Philadelphia just days after the man received the vehicle that Tesla has hailed as the world’s quickest production car. Tesla said that it delivered the first 25 vehicles in June after CEO Elon Musk held a glamorous media event in Fremont, California.

Authorities from the Gladwyne Fire Department initially stated that they were investigating a fire involving a Tesla Model S but by Thursday, the news released had been taken down. The chief fire officer of the Lower Merion Township Fire Department, Charles McGarvey, confirmed to the Post that there was a fire Tuesday involving a Tesla Model S Plaid and it took over two hours to extinguish.

“With the Teslas, you’ve got to just put copious amounts of water on it,” he said. “After that, you’ve got to sit 45 minutes, an hour, once it stops smoking you can release it to second responders. We had it towed to a location that was secured.”- READ MORE

