Report: Dems “Mail-in Voter Plan” Could Send Ballots to 24 Million Ineligible Voters

That’s what Government Accountability Insititute (GAI) research director Eric Eggers says could happen if the Dems get their way.

“The concern I have if we’re trying to mandate national mail-in elections — which by the way was part of the language that Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats inserted in the first version of the most recent stimulus package — would be that we have such massive problems with voter rolls in this country,” Eggers said. “So, now are we going to be mailing ballots to people that authentically don’t exist and or are ineligible voters?”

A 2012 study by Pew Research Center revealed that there are 24 million ineligible or inaccurate voter registrations on state voter rolls. This means 1-in-8 voter registrations are either no longer valid or invalid.

Eggers said mail-in voting ensures voters associated with those flawed voter registrations would get the chance to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

“If you have national mail-in ballots where the supervisor of elections are mailing ballots to everybody on the voter rolls and we know per Pew Center statistics that we’ve got at least 24 million flawed or inaccurate voter registrations in this country,” Eggers said. “That’s 24 million ballots that are potentially going to people with the wrong address or to people that are dead or to people that have double registered.”

Similarly, nationwide mail-in voting would almost certainly be tied to federal legalization of ballot harvesting, where political operatives are allowed to collect and deliver an endless number of absentee ballots from voters. – READ MORE

