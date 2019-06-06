Report: Boozed-Up Casey Anthony Gives ‘Disturbing’ Dating Advice To Dad About His Daughter

According to a report from Radar Online published Wednesday, boozed-up Casey Anthony offered “disturbing” dating advice to a dad about his daughter, telling the man he has to “get all ‘Godfather’” on potential boyfriends.

“You gotta get all ‘Godfather’ on them. You got to sit them down and basically let them know that you will kill them if they hurt your daughter,” Anthony told the dad, according to a source at Radar Online.

“You should let them know if anything happens to your daughter, their mother is going to receive a body part in the mail — a finger or a piece of skin with a tattoo on it so she knows it’s her son,” she added.

In October of 2008, Anthony was indicted on seven criminal counts, including first-degree murder of her two-year-old daughter, Caylee, whose dead remains were found two months later. “Two years later at a closely watched trial, prosecution alleged that Casey used chloroform on her daughter and suffocated her by putting duct tape over the little girl’s mouth and nose. Casey’s defense team presented a different theory: that Caylee accidentally drowned in the family’s pool,” a CNN report recalled. “Ultimately, the jury acquitted the young mother of the most serious charges against her.” – READ MORE

